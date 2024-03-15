Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.13. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,400 shares trading hands.
Chase Packaging Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About Chase Packaging
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
