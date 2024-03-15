Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $166.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.