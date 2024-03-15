Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $629.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $426.81 and a 52 week high of $636.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $611.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.42.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

