Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $33,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Barclays began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

