Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,840,000 after purchasing an additional 110,748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at $4,198,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $1,757,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.46%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

