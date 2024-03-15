Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,439 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $34,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.02 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 90.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

