Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $34,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

