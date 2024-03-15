Citigroup Inc. Has $33.22 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $33,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,359 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,281,000 after acquiring an additional 169,395 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,817,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 950,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

