Citigroup Inc. Has $35.60 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $35,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 168.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.