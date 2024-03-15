Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $34,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $2,994,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 103.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $254.26 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.