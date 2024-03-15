Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,254 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 574,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $39,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 471,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,473,000 after acquiring an additional 85,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

