CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

