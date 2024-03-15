CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6,027.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,712,368 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $92,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.91.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

