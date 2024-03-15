Coats Group (LON:COA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.16

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.16 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 77.60 ($0.99). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 77.30 ($0.99), with a volume of 3,268,452 shares.

COA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,865.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

