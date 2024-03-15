Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the February 14th total of 65,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,608 shares during the period. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

