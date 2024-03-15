Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Position Decreased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 552,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,318 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 4,248,521 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 793,605 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 397,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COGT stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COGT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

