Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,651,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after buying an additional 1,056,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $49,564,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after buying an additional 837,487 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

