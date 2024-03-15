Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.98. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 3,423 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -29.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

