Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,009 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $79,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens cut Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

