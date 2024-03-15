Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $230.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $234.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.72 and its 200 day moving average is $208.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

