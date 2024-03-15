Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 2,079,832 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,079,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $264,388,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $180.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,670,375.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.