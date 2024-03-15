Comerica Bank Has $702.01 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,100,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,136,107 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $702,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.92 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

