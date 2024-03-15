Comerica Bank Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $67.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

