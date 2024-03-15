Comerica Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,802,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VBK opened at $252.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.