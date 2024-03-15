Comerica Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,802,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
VBK opened at $252.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
