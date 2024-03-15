Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.12%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

