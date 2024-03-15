Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $1,495,312.50 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

