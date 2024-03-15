Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $1,495,312.50 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) Director Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.



Confluent Company Profile



Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

