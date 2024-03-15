ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.