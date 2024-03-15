Constance Ellen Skidmore Sells 3,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FIX stock opened at $302.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.09 and a twelve month high of $329.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

