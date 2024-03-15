Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

