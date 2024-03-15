Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,151,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,048,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,317,239.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,164,350.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $1,297,200.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,110,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 2.00. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

