D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $150.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.15.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

