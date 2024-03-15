Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

DHR opened at $253.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.34.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

