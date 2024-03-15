Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 11,268 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 11,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $1,411,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $34,475,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $122.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in Datadog by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

