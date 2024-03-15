Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,411,655.04 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 11,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $1,411,655.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $34,475,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Datadog Trading Down 0.8 %

Datadog stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,022.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

