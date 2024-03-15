Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters Sells 5,650 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $682,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 176,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,385,330.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sean Michael Walters sold 4,237 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $529,625.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.08 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

