Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DECK opened at $933.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $820.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.20. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $951.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,456 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,748. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

