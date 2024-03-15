Desjardins Weighs in on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.53 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.54 and a 52-week high of C$10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

