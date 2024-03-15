Deutsche Bank AG Has $86.56 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,025,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 850,593 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $86,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

