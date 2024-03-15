Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,255,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,718 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $83,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Hasbro by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Hasbro by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.1 %

Hasbro stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

