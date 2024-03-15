Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $82,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

