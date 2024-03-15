Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $84,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,480 shares of company stock valued at $96,586,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,185.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,115.49 and a 200-day moving average of $983.55. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

