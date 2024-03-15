Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,776 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $81,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% in the third quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after buying an additional 279,218 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP opened at $71.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

