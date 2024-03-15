Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,715,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,174,798 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $81,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 288,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 41,248 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.