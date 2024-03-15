DFI Retail Group (LON:DFI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.37

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.37 ($0.06). DFI Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33.

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.