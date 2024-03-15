Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSU. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,478,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,029,000 after purchasing an additional 792,397 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 328,651 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,892,000 after buying an additional 177,980 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 6,112,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,594,000 after buying an additional 170,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,667,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $33.54 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.