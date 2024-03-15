Diversified Trust Co Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,299 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,982,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,709 shares of company stock worth $6,328,739. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.07 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -567.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

