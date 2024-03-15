Diversified Trust Co Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,299 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,982,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,709 shares of company stock worth $6,328,739. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest
Pinterest Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.07 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -567.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.