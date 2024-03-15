Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 6,572 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 352.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 58,072 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,900,000 after buying an additional 108,467 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile



A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

