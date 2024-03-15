Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,915 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,062 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

