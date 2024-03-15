Diwakar Choubey Sells 9,338 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,315,071.56.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $75.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

