Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $150.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.59. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

